Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly rising and is changing the way we work today. It is causing a major shift in the job market with most of the businesses slowly adopting it. And, as the dependence on this technology is growing in order to cut costs and streamline operations at offices, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates issued a stark warning related to jobs.

Advertisment

Last month, the former Microsoft CEO predicted AI would replace most of the work done by humans, and how it is being quickly adopted by organisations across the world.

The multi-billionaire, however, pointed out three professions that are likely to survive the AI revolution

Coders

Advertisment

Gates believes humans will play an important in generating codes despite AI’s growing proficiency as it requires human intervention and skills to create complex software. This thought of Gates is contrary to that of OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, who think coders will be the first ones to lose their jobs in a few years time.

Also read: 'Gigil' to 'Spice bag', new 'untranslatable' words added to Oxford Dictionary

Energy Sector

Advertisment

Energy sector is another field that the 69-year old said would be the least affected by AI. He stressed upon how industries such as nuclear, oil and renewable energy are complex to be automated, and therefore require engineers, researchers, and technicians to constantly manage infrastructure and come up with innovations.

“AI won’t replace energy experts as the field is still too complex to be fully automated,” he said.

Biologists

He also added that AI would have a minimal impact on biologists as it lacks the creativity for scientific discoveries. However, he did mention that it will play an important role in disease diagnosis and DNA analysis.

While Gates acknowledged the importance of AI, he was of the firm belief that a few careers will still depend on human expertise for several years.