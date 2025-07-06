/Army officer uses hair clip, pocket knife to help woman deliver baby at railway platform

In a daredevilry, an army officer performed a successful delivery of a woman using a hair clip and a pocket knife. Yes, you heard that right. A pregnant woman travelling on the Panvel-Gorakhpur Express experienced severe labour pain had to be deboarded at Jhansi station on Saturday afternoon.

The moment she was deboarded, a female ticket-checking staff member and an army officer rushed to check on the woman who was in severe labour pain. The army officer had no other means but to use a hair clip and a pocket knife to perform the delivery which came out successful, leaving the people around surprised, said the North Central Railway Jhansi Division Public Relations Officer Manoj Kumar Singh.

The army officer, Major Dr Rohit Bachwala (31) works as a medical officer with the Army Medical Corps.

Speaking about performing the delivery in such a situation, Major Bachwala said, “With no access to a proper operation theatre, I had to rely on tools I had on me.”

"To clamp the umbilical cord, I used a hair clip. A pocket knife helped me cut it after ensuring the baby was stable. The mother and child were in a precarious condition, and every second mattered," he further said to news agency PTI.

The woman had collapsed due to intense labour pain when Major Bachwala saw her and decided to deliver the baby.

"There was no time to waste. We created a makeshift delivery area and ensured basic hygiene with the help of available supplies. It was divine intervention that I was present at that moment," he said.

Post-delivery, both mother and baby were taken to a local hospital by the railway staff, where they were confirmed to be stable.