Apple warns users not to sleep alongside phones while they are charging

Apple has warned users not to sleep beside their phones charging.

Millions of phone users plug their phones in to charge overnight. However, they may be putting themselves or their houses at grave risk. Apple has alerted users about the negative impacts of connecting a phone to the main power.

In a service announcement, Apple stated that sleeping alongside a device plugged into a charging cable could lead to fire, electric shock, injury or damage to the phone or property. The tech giant advised people to charge their phones with a connected wire in a well-ventilated area.

A device can overheat fast if charging under a blanket or pillow. Apple's message said, "Don't sleep on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, or place them under a blanket, pillow, or your body when it's connected to a power source."

"Keep your iPhone, the power adapter, and any wireless charger in a well-ventilated area when in use or charging," it added. The tech giant concluded the service announcement by stating, "Take special care if you have a physical condition that affects your ability to detect heat against the body."

Furthermore, Apple warned users that using third-party chargers increases the chance of fire, as some inexpensive chargers do not have the same safety standards as Apple's official products. It recommended using chargers with 'Made for iPhone' cables, complying with international safety standards.

According to Apple, power adapters compliant with USB 2.0 or later and with applicable country regulations and international and regional safety standards are safe to use. However, adapters that do not fulfil the safety standards pose a risk of death or injury.

It's not just charging your device while you sleep that you should avoid. Apple also advises against charging near any liquids and discarding damaged chargers immediately. They said, "Using damaged cables or chargers, or charging when moisture is present, can cause fire, electric shock, injury, or damage to iPhone or other property."