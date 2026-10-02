/'American Covid' drives autumn surge in UK - Details

Covid cases are on the rise in Britain, with UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) records showing an almost 50 per cent jump in hospital admissions linked to the disease. Positive Covid tests done at hospitals have also increased from 5.9 per cent to 7 per cent. In London, Covid-linked hospital admissions have seen a sharp spike, rising by almost 80 per cent in seven days. Since not everyone showing symptoms gets tested for Covid, the number of cases is likely much higher.

The latest cases are linked to the XFG variant, also known as "Stratus" and nicknamed "American Covid". It is not a new variant and first started spreading in January 2025. It became the dominant strain in the United States, hence the name. Symptoms include the common ones, such as fever and cough, with people also complaining of runny nose, headaches and fatigue. An additional symptom seen in the Stratus variant is gastrointestinal issues.

Cocktail of flu-like diseases

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Doctors are not worried in particular about Covid, but the scenario where other seasonal flus might make matters worse for the health providers. While Covid seems to be staging a comeback in the autumn season, winter bugs are also being reported. Most people might believe they have the flu, when it might actually be Covid.

Figures from UKHSA show seven deaths involving Covid were registered in England in the week ending August 28. Six such deaths were registered the week before that. However, medical experts say even though the figure is higher, it does not mean there is a huge problem at hand. Doctors have advised people to exercise common sense and avoid going out if they have a high fever. A cough doesn't warrant sitting at home, although using a mask is advisable.