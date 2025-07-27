/Aliens to visit Scotland? THIS technique by UFO hunters may bring extraterrestrial spaceships to earth

A team of UFO researchers has planned to use a technique to invite extraterrestrial spacecraft to Dechmont Woods in Scotland's West Lothian later this month. The controversial technique known as Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind (CE5) will be led by the paranormal researcher Malcolm Robinson.

The Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind (CE5) method involves group meditation, telepathic intention, and sound recordings designed to encourage peaceful contact with unidentified aerial phenomena. The site where the technique will be involved had already witnessed extraterrestrial spacecraft in 1979, which marks one of the UK’s most famous close encounter incidents.

The UFO experience was first reported by forestry worker Bob Taylor, who encountered a dome-shaped craft and was physically dragged by spiked objects, leaving him with torn clothing and minor injuries. However, the incident remained unexplained, as the official investigation by the police labelled the attack as a potential assault.

Meanwhile, Malcolm Robinson expects that the plan could work, as participants witnessed “flashing lights” during a trial run. “We are trying to bring any off-world craft into our airspace. There is a desire to bring forward these objects, which people claim to be UFOs or UAPs. The meditation will send out a desire for open contact," Robinson said, The Scottish Sun reported.

“In the background, we play these special sound effects, which help to enhance the mood but also the meditative process. It all sounds very airy-fairy, I get that, but this has been tried successfully all over the world," he added.

What is the CE5 method?

This method is known as the Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind protocol, which was developed by Dr. Steven Greer, founder of the Centre for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence.