A Siamese crocodile or a handbag? London Zoo's display in reptile house is going viral

An image from the popular ZSL London Zoo is going viral not for the animals and their antics, but for a ladies' purse. Yes, you read it right, a handbag that is made from the skin of a crocodile has been sarcastically placed in the reptile house of the zoo.

It is said that the handbag is made up of the endangered Siamese crocodile. There are no live Siamese crocodiles at the zoo but this 'handbag-dile' is definitely attracting visitors.

The photo, which was posted by a user named Tom, has gone viral on the microblogging site. Tom captioned it as "London zoo is not pissing around." The image was posted on August 2 and since then, it has garnered 400.4K likes and 69.9K retweets.

A report by BBC noted that the particular bag was seized at a London airport back in 2018 by officials at the UK border. The bag is displayed by the zoo to raise awareness of the impact that the illegal wildlife trade.

It is understood that there are only between 500 and 1,000 Siamese crocodiles are thought to be left worldwide due to habitat loss and hunting.

As quoted by BBC, Dr Ben Tapley who is a reptile and amphibian curator said that he was pleased that awareness was spreading.

Tapley said: "It's great to have all these fantastic animals here but the handbag has caught people's eye. We wanted to educate our visitors about it and create a talking point. Anything which shines a spotlight on the illegal trade is great."

