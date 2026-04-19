/‘She isn’t 12 anymore’: Trump-Erika Kirk’s ‘hardly a kiss’ moment on stage sparks backlash

A brief on-stage interaction between US President Donald Trump and Erika Kirk has triggered backlash online after a video from a rally in Phoenix went viral. The moment occurred during the “Build the Red Wall” event hosted by Turning Point USA at Dream City Church. After Kirk introduced Trump with praise, he leaned in and kissed her on the cheek, drawing applause from attendees but sparking controversy online.

As clips spread across X, reactions ranged from dismissive to critical. One user wrote, “Every single one of his interactions with women makes my skin crawl.” Another comment read, “Who is going to tell him that she isn’t 12 anymore?” A separate post referenced a previous viral moment involving JD Vance and Kirk, stating: “Well she was welcoming JD’s advances… maybe the actual Pres. could do better?”

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At the same time, some users described the incident as “hardly a kiss”, while others accused critics of exaggerating or “making up perverted things out of nothing”, as cited by International Business Times.

Neither Trump nor Kirk has publicly addressed the backlash surrounding the incident. There has been no statement from Trump’s campaign or Turning Point USA clarifying the nature of the interaction.

Comparison with JD Vance

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The backlash has also drawn comparisons to a viral interaction between Kirk and JD Vance, when the two shared a hug at a public event that sparked rumours. The visuals prompted mixed reactions at the time. One individual wrote, “How would you describe these moments between Erika Kirk and JD Vance last night?” Another asked, “Is Erika Kirk and JD Vance’s greeting appropriate?”