/At least 50 infant and six adult bodies found dumped at Trinidad cemetery, police call it 'deeply troubling'

At least 50 infant and six adult remains were found on Saturday after they had apparently been scrapped at a cemetery in Trinidad and Tobago. An initial probe indicated that it may be a case related to unidentified bodies, according to the Trinidad and Tobago Police.



The discovery was made at Cumuto Cemetery, nearly 25 miles from the capital, Port of Spain, in Trinidad. Police confirmed that the remains of six adults, including four male and two female corpses, were found, with all but one of the men having identification tags.



Two of the bodies, one male and one female, had signs indicating autopsies had been performed on them. They did not immediately say if any of the bodies had been identified. "The TTPS stresses that this is an active and developing investigation, and further forensic analysis is underway to determine the origin of the remains and any associated breaches of law or procedure," the statement said.

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Officials handling cases with firm commitment

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro called the finding 'deeply troubling,' stating that authorities are handling the case with urgency, sensitivity, and a firm commitment to establishing the truth. "Every cadaver must be handled with dignity and lawful care," he said, adding that "any individual or institution found to have violated that duty will be held fully accountable."



Trinidad and Tobago, an English-speaking island nation located just off the coast of Venezuela, has witnessed a surge in violent crime in recent years. The country recorded 623 murders in 2024 despite its relatively small population of about 1.5 million.