/Two Indian men shot dead outside gurdwara in Italy’s Covo during Vaisakhi gathering

Two Indian men were shot dead in Italy’s Covo late Friday (Apr 17) after a gunman opened fire at them just as they were leaving the square in front of the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji following a gathering for the Vaisakhi festival. The place of worship, which was originally a warehouse, was located in the town’s industrial area.

According to local media reports, the victims have been identified as Raginder Singh, 48, a resident of Covo, and Gurmit Singh, also 48, who lived in nearby Agnadello. Reportedly, the attacker approached the two men shortly before midnight, opened fire, and then fled the scene in a car.

Authorities have recovered around ten shell casings from the site, pointing to a targeted and possibly premeditated attack. Initial investigations indicate that the incident was unlikely to have stemmed from a spontaneous altercation, with officials instead examining the possibility of a “coldly planned execution.”

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A witness told reporters that the suspected shooter was “an Indian” who was also known to frequent the gurdwara, raising concerns within the local community. The witness also stated that a third individual was grazed by bullets during the attack, though no further details on their condition were immediately available.