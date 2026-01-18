/‘No one cares’: Indian Chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi flags serious concern over Delhi's air pollution

Indian Chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi has flagged serious concerns on his social media post about the worsening air quality in Delhi, stating that 'we are slowly being poisoned'. His post has drawn widespread attention to the issue and sparked debate among netizens.

In a post on social media platform X, Gujrathi stated that the toxic air was slowly affecting people and questioned why addressing the issue was not being treated as a priority. He also shared a screenshot of Delhi’s air quality dashboard, which showed the AQI at a hazardous 598.

He wrote on X, “We are slowly being poisoned, and no one cares? Shouldn't solving this be the top priority ?”

Netizens react to the post

After Gujrathi came up with his post, the social media users expressed their mixed reaction. Some of them mocked the ruling government then others expressed concern and disappointment.

One of the users said, "In Delhi for the last couple of days and it definitely looks serious! I had to force myself to keep wearing the mask unless am indoors."

The next mocked the BJP government and said, "Bjp has better things to do ok..bmc elections.. Kite flying.. Mandir visit... Cow feeding...janam liya hai toh jiyo.. Warna sab maro bindaas..bjp ain't falling for the pleas."

"Thanks vidit bhai for speaking up. Today no one seems to raise their voice, the sports heros we gave so much money and fame quitely shifted their wealth abroad. Thanks you man once again," another wrote.

The next also said, "No one cares because they still get votes. You take one out other one does nothing then you take them out new one comes does nothing and on and on it goes."