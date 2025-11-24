Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s video goes viral after he danced to a remix of his “No War, Yes Peace” speech during a public rally during a Student Day march at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas. During the rally, he urged the youth in Venezuela and the US to engage in dialogue and promote peace.

In the widely circulated video, Maduro is seen swaying energetically, smiling and making moves while dancing. While addressing the American students directly, he said, “Listen to me, the people in the US, listen to me: dialogue yes, peace yes, respect yes, war no, no, war no, no crazy war, never war.”

The act of President Nicolás Maduro unfolded after US–Venezuela relations worsened, with reports indicating that Washington is preparing a new phase of operations designed to further challenge Maduro’s hold on power.

Netizens react to the video on social media

After the video goes viral on social media, users on social media flooded with their mixed opinions in the comment section. "American aircrafts carrier placed in the atlantic near his country, this dude so afraid of trump lmao," an user said.

Another said,"Honestly, the whole clip feels like state sponsored surrealism. Maduro dancing to a remix of himself is peak everything’s fine, don’t look at the economy energy."

The next said,"He is exactly imitating Donald Trump telling him that he can dance better than him but both dances are fake!"

"I prefer the video of him sneaking food out of his desk drawer to take a bite when he thought he wasn’t being filmed during his address to his hungry nation," the next also said.