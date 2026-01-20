/'He got carried away': Delhi teen's mother, sister allegedly defend him after he gropes US woman on metro

An American woman reportedly faced sexual harassment while travelling on the Delhi Metro when a teenage boy groped her after she agreed to a photo. In response to the act, the teenager’s mother and sister defended his actions, claiming the boy was simply curious about blondes.

The American woman described the incident on her social media post, which was later shared on X by Gaurav Sabnis, an Indian-origin professor at New Jersey's Stevens Institute of Technology. He had warned his former student to remain cautious during her visit to India, especially in Delhi, where she might draw unwanted attention as a white.

"When this former student called me in November for suggestions for her India trip for a friend's wedding, I told her, be on guard for sexual harassment. Especially in Delhi. Here, you're just another blond. There, you'll be a target. Sadly, it came true," Sabnis wrote on his social media platform X, along with a screenshot of her text.

In the text, the woman described the ordeal and said, “While my colleagues and hosts were great and I had a fun memorable 8 days in India, there was one unfortunate and ugly incident. That just soured my mood so much that I was withdrawn and depressed for a couple of days.” "A teenage boy, maybe 14 or 15, at a Delhi Metro station just ruined it forever. He was with his mom and sister so thought okay why not. He puts an arm on my shoulder. Weird but okay, he's a teenager. And then, professor, he just straight up grabbed my breasts hard and spanked my butt and giggled like he had played a joke. pretty much EXPLODED in anger, grabbing him by the collar and pushing him away. He fell and his mother started getting upset at me saying I was "overreacting". That he had never met a blond lady up close so he got "carried away". What kind of parenting is that? I loved your country and I wish I could say return, but don't think ever will. In fact I'm going to give all of South Asia a pass."

Social media react to the post

After the woman described ordeal, netizens suggest her to file a complaint for the molestation. They also condemned the family's defense as enabling and victim-blaming. Other netizens as Indians apologized her on behalf of the boy and his family.

One of the user said,"I know it is an inconvenience, but she should have filed an FIR for sexual harassment."

The next said,"Absolutely shameful,disgusting & embarrassing. I wish the lady had taken the matter further by calling the police. The boy just got away with his atrocious behaviour. My sons are absolute gentlemen with women, what happened to this nutcase? How did he think this was ok??"