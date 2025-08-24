'Has India achieved anything?' US blogger mocked online for crass remark, Indians school him with facts

American blogger Charles Haywood mocked India's modern achievements, sparking viral clap backs. Indians cited Chandrayaan-3, UPI, Nobel laureates, and business icons to school him. Venture capitalist Dilip Kumar’s fact-packed reply has won wide praise.
An American businessman's online jab at India's modern-day achievements has blown up into a sharp back-and-forth — and Indians are loving the clap backs. Charles Haywood, also a blogger who runs the far-right site The Worthy House, on X, questioned whether India had produced "anything of truly major note in the modern period." Haywood's post comes amid rising tensions between India and the US over New Delhi's Russian oil imports.
The American far right businessman wrote on his X account: "Has a single (subcontinent) Indian ever accomplished anything of truly major note in the modern period, in any field? I can’t think of one. Nor can Grok." That take didn’t age well.
Many people, including a large number of Indian citizens, dived into the post's comments schooling Haywood on India's many accomplishments. One X user pointed out, "Would you not count Srinivasan Ramanujan? Or Jamsetji and Dorabji Tata? Or Dhirubai Ambani". Meanwhile, another accused the American venture capitalist of being "afraid of the future potential, not past accomplishments."
Venture capitalist Dilip Kumar also fired back with receipts. He pointed out India's lunar milestone: "ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 landed on the Moon's south pole in 2023 and India is the first nation ever to do so. NASA hasn't." He followed it up by bragging about India's Unified Payment Interface (UPI), noting "UPI processes 10B+ transactions monthly in India. The US is still figuring out realtime payments." He also reminded Haywood about India's Nobel tally: Amartya Sen (1998, Economics), Venkatraman Ramakrishnan (2009, Chemistry), Kailash Satyarthi (2014, Peace), and Abhijit Banerjee (2019, Economics).
"When you can't see obvious contributions, it says less about Indians and more about your filters," Kumar concluded.
The exchange quickly went viral. Some users praised Kumar for putting facts on the table, while others felt responding at all gave Haywood too much oxygen. "You should never counter these morons. Total sum of contributions by Indians far exceed any known human population. Let's just keep our heads down and build a great future for our brown kids," one user wrote. Another added: "More the hate better the payout. Honestly we shouldn't even bother." A third user got a bit philosophical and said, "Fly like an eagle. Keep going higher. Don’t waste your energy on crows — they'll fall when you soar."