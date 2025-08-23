/What this student found in a Zara fitting room is every shopper’s worst fear. Hint: It has a sting like 'sharp glass or a knife'

In Brazil, a shopping trip turned into a nightmare for a 20-year-old student after she was stung by a dangerous creepy crawly while trying on clothes at Zara. The shopper, identified as Alice Spies, was in the fitting room of a Zara store in Guara, São Paulo in Brazil, when she suddenly felt something crawling up her leg. It was not something that she or anyone else would expect in the changing room of a brand like Zara: a scorpion. Moments later, she was hit with a sharp sting that left her dizzy. Here's what happened and how Zara responded to the incident.

Snakes on a plane? Naah, this time it's Scorpion in Zara

As per local media reports, Alice Spies was in the Zara changing room trying on clothes when she had the disgusting 'something is crawling on the skin' feeling. She looked down, probably expecting a bug, but was shocked to see a bright yellow-orange scorpion, which then promptly stung her.

Talking to local media, as quoted by Sun News, Alice said she felt a sharp sting, and when she looked dow,n she saw a huge yellow scorpion on her clothes and started screaming for help.

Store staff rushed to her aid, gave her first aid, and kept her in a wheelchair until paramedics arrived. She was taken to Asa Norte Regional Hospital, where she spent five hours receiving fluids and treatment. Alice has since been discharged, but says the pain from the sting hasn't gone away.

Zara responds

Both the mall and Zara issued statements saying they maintain strict pest control measures and are investigating how the scorpion got inside. Zara said it was in "direct contact" with Alice.

"Zara deeply regrets what happened and confirms that it is in direct contact with the customer, providing all necessary assistance," said a Zara spokesperson. The Brazilian shopping centre, meanwhile, said it "maintains strict pest control protocols," and that the safety of the shoppers was of utmost importance to it.

Can scorpion bites kill you?

Scorpions are found in deserts and forests across the world, and while their stings are usually not deadly, they can be extremely painful and, in rare cases, affect the nervous system.

How rare are scorpion bites?