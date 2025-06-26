/'A message to all job seekers': HR's LinkedIn post on runaway employee sparks work culture debate

A recent social media post by the HR of a Noida-based company has once again sparked a debate on work ethics and the organisational environment. The post, which was made on LinkedIn, was shared by HR Khushie Chaurasiya, in which she recounted her experience of hiring a new candidate who left the company on the conclusion of Day 1. The post went viral and has sparked a new debate among netizens and professionals alike. The post gives a mixed bag of emotions, crossing over 500 reactions and 100 comments in less than a week, actively seeking support and criticism from both sides.

According to Chaurasiya, all the details regarding the role were shared at the time of the interview. Despite this, the candidate left without giving a proper explanation.

What happened?

In her post, she shared, the recently joined candidate messaged her at the end of their Day 1, saying, "Mujhe kam pasand nhi aya" ( I didn't like the work).

Taking to her post, Chaurasiya questioned, "What changed overnight?" No company can prove to you everything in 24 hours. And no role will ever feel comfortable until you give your time, energy and mindset. You have to be patient and learn from your discomfort, she added.

She acknowledged that the sales role may be challenging, but it doesn't demand silence and immediate resignation. She urged the candidates to communicate and clear doubts (if any), and most importantly, to be patient in their learning.

She said, "Growth doesn't come from perfect jobs- it comes from patience, clarity and learning from discomfort." She also shared screenshots of the conversations she had with the candidate on her LinkedIn post.

The work-life balance debate

The post stimulated the debate on work culture and professionalism. Some are in support of the candidate while some are criticising her unprofessional behaviour.

“Sometimes you instantly feel a place isn’t right for you,” a user said. Others pointed to the harsh realities of sales jobs. “Sales work often feels highly demanding and underpaid. The pressure is intense, and there’s often a lack of respect from managers,” another user said.

Several others took to the comment section, responding, “The supervisor should have given the joinee a sense of belonging through proper mentoring. Maybe unreasonable expectations were set on Day 1.”