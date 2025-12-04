/Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu says degrees not needed for any job at the company

Zoho co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu has said that the company does not ask for a college degree for any job. He shared this in a post on X, where he also urged Indian parents and companies to rethink how they look at higher education and hiring.

Vembu said this approach is part of a larger cultural shift around the world, especially as more young people choose skills and work experience over expensive degrees.

Vembu says skills matter more than degrees

In his post on X, Vembu said many smart young people in the United States are now choosing to skip college.

He added that “forward-thinking employers” are now supporting this trend by hiring based on skills instead of degrees.

He wrote that this shift will allow young people to avoid heavy student loans and become financially independent earlier. According to him, this change may also influence society, culture and even politics in the long term.

He wrote, “This is the real youth power, enabling young men and women to stand on their own feet, without having to incur heavy debt to get a degree.”

He encouraged Indian parents, high school students and major companies to “pay attention” to this trend.

What Zoho does when a manager asks for a degree

Vembu explained that Zoho has a clear internal rule that no job requires a degree.

If a manager posts a job that includes a degree requirement, HR sends a polite message asking them to remove it.

Zoho wants hiring to focus fully on skills, interest and willingness to learn.

This policy has been part of Zoho’s culture for years, especially through its Zoho Schools of Learning programme, which trains young people directly after school.

Young teams already working at Zoho

Vembu also shared an example from Zoho’s office in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu.

He said he works closely with a technical team there where the median age is only 19.

According to him, their “energy and can-do spirit” inspires him and pushes him to keep up with them.