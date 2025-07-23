/YouTuber adds fighter jet engines to his tesla car - Here’s what happened

This Tesla Model S Has Jet Turbines - and how they actually work

A Tesla owner has taken car modification to a whole new level by fitting jet turbines into a Model S Plaid. In a video share by tech creator on youtube channel Warped Perception, the car was shown accelerating with the help of jet engines which was mounted at the back producing real thrust to tesla.

Jet turbines on a Tesla?

In the video share on youtube channel Warped in 2021, They were functional and built to boost the already powerful electric car. The Tesla Model S Plaid already produces over 1,000 horsepower, but the YouTuber added jet turbines on the rear which added acceleration of the car.



These turbines produced exhaust thrust when fired, creating a loud, high-pitched roar very different from Tesla’s which made people react very different and he recorded their reaction video also. During testing, the extra force was so strong that it nearly tore off the rear trunk panel.

Why add jets to an electric car?

In the video, he said the idea was to explore what happens when you combine electric power with jet propulsion. While the project was experimental, it raised questions about what performance cars of the future might look like. The goal wasn’t just to go faster, but also to test balance, heat control, and design.

The youtuber installed heat shields and reinforced the car’s body to handle the turbines. As shown in the video, the Tesla could potentially perform better in drag races if the jet system is refined further.

A mix of fun and engineering