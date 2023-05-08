Your Twitter follower count may sharply drop due to Elon Musk's latest step

Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Monday that the platform will soon begin removing the accounts that had no activity at all for several years. "So you will probably see follower count drop," Musk added.

For years, users on Twitter have complained of either stagnation or decrease in their follower-count. In past, the social media platform stated that such stagnations or decreases occur due to Twitter's suspension of machine-run profiles (known as bots) and spam accounts.

"We are purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop," Musk wrote on Twitter. Twitter policy on inactive accounts According to Twitter’s policy, users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity.

Earlier this month, Musk "threatened" to reassign National Public Radio’s Twitter account to another company, after the public broadcaster stopped posting content to its 52 official Twitter feeds in protest against a Twitter label that implied government involvement in its editorial content.

Twitter last month removed the legacy verified blue tick from the profile of thousands of people, including celebrities, journalists and prominent politicians.

In a related series of developments, the Elon Musk-led social media platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click. The platform has called it a win for both the public and media organisations.

Elon Musk has made account verification a part of Twitter’s Blue subscription, a move he said would tackle the issue of bot accounts on the social media platform.

