/You can now control OpenClaw AI agents from anywhere: OpenClaw launches Android and iPhone apps

OpenClaw, the open-source AI assistant that gained attention earlier this year for its autonomous AI agents, has launched official mobile apps for Android and iPhone. The announcement was made by the company on X and marks one of the biggest updates for the project since it first became popular.

Until now, many users accessed OpenClaw through messaging platforms such as Telegram or WhatsApp. The new apps give users a dedicated way to interact with their AI agents directly from their smartphones, making the experience simpler and more convenient. The launch comes as technology companies increasingly focus on bringing AI assistants beyond desktop computers and into everyday devices.

What can the OpenClaw mobile app do?

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The mobile apps work with the OpenClaw Gateway, which connects users to their AI agents, language models and tools. Instead of running AI models directly on the phone, the apps connect securely to a Gateway running on a personal computer, cloud server or another user-controlled system.

Once connected, users can chat with their AI agents using text or voice, approve tasks, monitor automated workflows and receive notifications wherever they are.

According to OpenClaw, users can also allow the app to access features such as the camera, location, contacts, calendar, reminders, photos and screen content. These permissions are optional and require user approval. With access to these features, an AI agent can help organise schedules, analyse images, manage reminders or perform other everyday tasks.

The launch highlights a growing trend across the AI industry. Instead of only answering questions like traditional chatbots, newer AI systems are designed to complete tasks for users after receiving permission. OpenClaw is one of several projects building what is known as "agentic AI", where software can carry out actions instead of only generating responses. The dedicated apps also remove one of the biggest limitations for iPhone users, who previously had to rely on third-party messaging platforms to access the service.

What is OpenClaw?

OpenClaw is an open-source AI assistant that allows people to build and customise their own AI agents while keeping control over where their data and models run. Unlike many commercial AI assistants, OpenClaw routes requests through its Gateway, allowing users to host the system on their own infrastructure if they choose. The project gained widespread attention following the launch of MoltBook, an experimental social platform built around AI agents. Although researchers later reported that some activity came from humans pretending to be AI agents, the project sparked wider discussion about the future of autonomous AI. OpenClaw also drew attention after founder Peter Steinberger announced earlier this year that he had joined OpenAI. Since then, development of the project has been overseen by the OpenClaw Foundation, a non-profit organisation. OpenAI has also said it plans to support the foundation, although details of that support have not been made public.

What happens next?