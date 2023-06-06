WWDC 2023: Apple VisionPro worth $3,500 sparks meme fest

At the highly anticipated WorldWide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, Apple unveiled its ground-breaking mixed reality headset, the VisionPro, sending ripples of excitement throughout the tech world. The VisionPro, set to be released in the first quarter of 2024, promises an immersive experience within its visor that combines work, socialisation and entertainment. Priced at approximately $3,500 (around ₹2,89,000), the headset undoubtedly comes with a hefty price tag that has taken the internet by storm.

During the conference, Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stage to introduce the VisionPro, proclaiming it as the dawn of a new era for computing. “Today marks the beginning of a new era for computing,” Cook said. “Just as the Mac introduced us to personal computing, and iPhone introduced us to mobile computing, Apple Vision Pro introduces us to spatial computing.”

However, it is the price of the VisionPro that has become the talk of the town. On Twitter, ‘Apple Vision Pro’ quickly became a global trend, with users expressing their astonishment and humorously reacting to the robust price tag. As memes continue to flood the platform, here are some of the notable internet reactions to Apple’s latest launch:

This user created a meme that funnily depicted their bank account plummeting into negative figures after purchasing the VisionPro headset. After buying the Apple Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/F9SNZFV7bF — Dennis N (@DennisN) June 5, 2023 ×

Another user chose to share the live reactions of people who heard the astonishing price tag. The collective response from those witnessing the announcement was a resounding “woooaahh,” highlighting their surprise and astonishment at the high cost. The reaction to the price of the Apple Vision Pro though! 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/5MCRhEtHMQ — Jennifer Opal (@_jenniferopal) June 5, 2023 ×

Taking a different approach, a Twitter user openly admitted the intent to purchase the VisionPro despite acknowledging their own lack of financial prowess. The account remarked, “The $3,499 Apple Vision Pro will allow you to see how bad you are at personal finance,” playfully acknowledging the impact the purchase would have on their financial situation. The $3,499 Apple Vision Pro will allow you to see how bad you are at personal finance — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (@ParikPatelCFA) June 5, 2023 ×

Drawing inspiration from pop culture, a user shared a picture of Eleven from the popular TV show Stranger Things. Alongside the image, they quipped, “For $3500, I hope the Apple Vision Pro gives me the same powers while relaxing on my couch!” For 3500$ i hope the apple vision pro gives me the same powers and while relaxing on my couch! pic.twitter.com/RlyElFq2LF — laVingtCinquièmeNuit (@BaamlVc) June 5, 2023 ×