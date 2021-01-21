With Runic Powers, latest weapons, PUBG Mobile's Season 17 launched: Check out the latest additions

Popular gaming app PUBG Mobile's Season 17 global edition will have Royal Pass. The Royal Pass was included on January 19 and 1.2 updates will also have new features like Runic Powers, Power Armors, a themed event with the Runic powers and new weapons.

The game's official handle on Instagram has said that the update is available for downloads, but Indian gamers will not be able to install as the app is banned in the country.

In this season, users can also choose between Resplendent Dawn and Deadly Sickle at rank 50.

They will require to rank up till the 100th position for getting the Guardian Armor Set which comes along with a new UZI and M16A4 skin.

Along with these features, there will also be an RP Activity Pack event in the latest season.

Buying this pack will boost your RP and get extra crate coupons.

The Honor building in Metro Royale and FAMAS rifle (only in Livik) will also appear in the game.

For the unversed, PUBG Mobile is the official spin-off to the survival game PlayerUnknown's Battleground.

In several fronts, the mobile version of PUBG has overshadowed the original version, especially in terms of revenue and was the highest-grossing mobile game in 2020.

