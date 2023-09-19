Will every X user have to pay for rebranded Twitter? Elon Musk drops big hint

Elon Musk has floated the idea of turning X, formerly Twitter, into a subscription-based platform during a recent conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"[We’re] moving to a small monthly payment for use of the X system," Musk told Netanyahu.

He mentioned the possibility of implementing a small monthly fee to use the X system as a way to combat bots.

Musk did not specify when this change might occur or its exact cost. He noted that X currently has 550 million monthly active users who generate 100-200 million daily posts.

In prior discussions, Musk has considered placing Twitter behind a paywall, citing a 50 per cent drop in advertising revenue since acquiring the company.

"We are still negative cash flow, due to ~50 per cent drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load," Musk posted on X in July.

At present, X's subscription programme, rebranded as X Blue, starts at $8 per month and offers various benefits, including verified status and extended post editing.

In October 2022, Musk took control of Twitter, terminated its senior management, and oversaw significant layoffs.

While Linda Yaccarino was appointed CEO, Musk continues to lead the X.

Elon Musk's meeting with Erdogan

Meanwhile, in other developments that reinvigorated Musk's relevance in the global news cycle, Musk met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Manhatten to explore the possibility of establishing Tesla's seventh factory in Turkey.

Musk attended the meeting with his son, Lil X, sparking heartwarming moments captured in photos and videos.

In their candid conversation, Erdogan inquired about Musk's wife, to which Musk revealed they were separated, explaining that he was now caring for his son.

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, who attended the meeting, said Musk described Turkey as "among the most important candidates for Tesla investment."

He added that Musk and Erdogan also discussed Turkey’s armed aerial drone programme.

