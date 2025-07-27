/Why China is investing billions in a little-known science that powers all of the technology that we use?

China’s Billion-Dollar Bet on Metrology

The science behind every tech device China is investing billions in a science that most people have never heard of - metrology, the science of precision measurement. While it may not sound exciting at first, this little-known field powers nearly every form of modern technology, from smartphones and satellites to semiconductors and quantum computers.

What is Metrology, and Why Does it Matter?

Metrology deals with how we define and measure things like time, length, temperature, and mass. These measurements must be extremely accurate for high-tech systems to work. For example, semiconductor chips are built on nanoscale units - it is a nanometre is one-billionth of a metre and even the smallest mistake in measurement can make a chip fail.

In modern tech, accuracy is everything. From GPS systems to quantum sensors, precision decides how efficient and reliable a device is. According to a May 2025 report by South China Morning Post, China is now planning to lead the world in this critical area.

Inside China’s Metrology 2030 Plan

Recently, China announced the Metrology Development Plan, which aims to upgrade its measurement standards by 2030. As per the South China Morning Post, the country plans to build 50 core technologies, establish 20 international standards, and create 100 advanced measuring tools and materials. This will include progress in quantum metrology, which uses quantum physics to achieve ultra-precise measurements.

The plan aims to reduce China’s dependence on foreign tech while making it a global standard-setter in technology. By developing its own measurement systems, China can control how next-generation tech - such as microchips and AI hardware, is built and tested.

US-China tech rivalry extends to metrology

China’s efforts in metrology also signal a quiet but serious expansion of its tech rivalry with the United States. The US, through its CHIPS for America Act, is also investing in metrology to boost semiconductor manufacturing and quantum computing.

Both countries understand that accurate measurement is a backbone of future technologies. Whoever leads in metrology may end up shaping the direction of global innovation, from clean energy to national defence systems.