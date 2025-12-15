/WhatsApp users can now save status drafts like Instagram

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to save unfinished Status updates and complete them later. The feature is currently available to select beta testers, as per a report by WABetaInfo, which tracks WhatsApp updates.

The move brings WhatsApp Status closer to Instagram-style posting, where users can work on content without publishing it immediately.

What is the new WhatsApp Status draft feature?

The new feature allows users to save a Status update as a draft if they are unable to finish it at once.

According to WABetaInfo, users can save:

Text-based Status updates

Photos with edits

Stickers and drawings

Partially written captions

If a user starts creating a Status but exits the editor, WhatsApp now offers an option to save the update instead of discarding it. This means users can return later and continue editing from where they left off.

How the feature works inside WhatsApp

WhatsApp has added a save button at the top of the Status editor. Tapping this button stores the draft safely, allowing users to access it later. If a user presses the back button while editing, WhatsApp may show a prompt asking whether they want to:

Discard the Status, or

Save it as a draft just like it is asked in Instagram as of now.

This reduces the risk of losing work, especially when switching apps or getting interrupted.

Update for users

Earlier, users who wanted to save an edited image or half-written Status had to send it to themselves in a chat. The new feature removes this extra step. It is especially useful for:

Users who plan their Status updates

People who get interrupted mid-edit

Creators who want more control before posting

WhatsApp had recently introduced draft labels for unsent chat messages, making it easier to spot unfinished texts.

The Status draft feature builds on the same idea.

When will the feature be available to everyone?

At present, the Status draft feature is not available to all users. WhatsApp is still testing it across different devices and accounts. According to WABetaInfo, a wider rollout is expected in the coming weeks, once performance and stability improve.