WhatsApp to increase maximum file transfer size to 2GB: Report

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is rumoured to be developing on a new feature that will allow users to share larger files and media with others via their platform.

WhatsApp will soon begin testing the "Media File Size" feature in Argentina, according to WABetaInfo, which would let users to transmit media files up to 2GB in size.

Initially, the feature will only be available to Beta testers in Argentina.

The feature will soon be accessible to Beta testers in Argentina on both Android and iOS smartphones.

For those who aren't aware, you can only share files up to 100MB at the moment.

WhatsApp has began bringing out multi-device capability to all users, which has been a long time coming.

Users have had access to the feature through WhatsApp's opt-in beta testing programme up until now.

According to WABetainfo, the update will be available to iOS users this month, with Android users receiving it next month.

With the new upgrade, you won't need to keep your primary device connected to the internet to use the platform.

On linked devices, viewing live location is not possible.

The secondary devices are unable to create and browse broadcast lists or send messages with link previews via WhatsApp Web.



(With inputs from agencies)