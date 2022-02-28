WhatsApp to come up with a range of new features for its users

WhatsApp users have a reason to cheer. The app is looking to come up with a range of new features for its Android, Apple iOS, Windows and web users.

The features have been spotted by WABetaInfo, which tracks upcoming features in WhatsApp. Let’s find out some of the exciting ones.

Now, group admins in WhatsApp will be able to delete messages, which have been sent by other users in the group. It may come up in a future update.

There will be two-step verification for WhatsApp web/desktop.

WhatsApp is also looking to bring message reactions, which are similar to the ones available on Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

Not just this, WhatsApp is also working on new animated heart emojis for Android and Apple iOS users.

The communities feature will now provide more control to the Group administrators. It may also provide the option to create groups within groups.

The app is also adding a new search shortcut to the redesigned contact information section. It will be added next to the video call icon.

WhatsApp will also allow you to manage privacy settings for status. It will let users edit the list of people, who will be able to see their status updates. It is also planning to enable a new preview for documents, which are shared in chats.

The app may also allow users to share media as their WhatApp status and with individual chats or groups in a single window. WhatsApp is also changing the design of the app window seen during group voice calls.

(With inputs from agencies)