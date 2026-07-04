/WhatsApp on iPad gets a major upgrade: You can now use it as a primary device

WhatsApp has introduced one of its biggest updates for iPad users, allowing the tablet to function as a primary device rather than relying entirely on an iPhone. The change marks another step in Meta's effort to make WhatsApp work more smoothly across multiple devices. Until now, many users treated the iPad version as an extension of their phone. With the latest update, users can set up and use WhatsApp directly on an iPad, making it much more practical for work, study and everyday communication.

What has changed?

The biggest improvement is that the iPad can now operate independently as a primary device. This means users can access their chats, send messages, make voice and video calls, and receive notifications directly on the tablet. Conversations remain synchronised across linked devices through WhatsApp's multi-device technology while maintaining end-to-end encryption. For users who spend long hours on an iPad, the update removes the need to constantly switch back to a smartphone for messaging.

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The update reflects changing user habits. Many people now use tablets as their main computing device for work, online classes, entertainment and travel. Having WhatsApp work more independently makes multitasking easier. Users can reply to messages while editing documents, attending video meetings or browsing the web without reaching for another device. It also makes the iPad a more practical option for people who prefer carrying a tablet instead of a laptop or smartphone throughout the day.

Part of Meta's wider multi-device strategy

Meta has spent the past few years expanding WhatsApp's multi-device capabilities.

The platform already supports using the same account across multiple phones, computers and web browsers. Adding stronger standalone support for iPad continues that strategy and brings feature parity across Apple's devices. The update also comes as messaging platforms increasingly compete by offering seamless experiences across phones, tablets, desktops and wearable devices.

What users should know