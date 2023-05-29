WhatsApp Latest Updates: Meta-owned app to launch 'screen sharing' & 'username' features | Check details

WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging service app, has established itself as a dominant player across the world. Its continuous efforts to enhance its features and take the game a level up have always overshadowed its competitors like Telegram and Line. The app will soon introduce the "screen-sharing," option for its users to modify their messages, Gulf News reported. WhatsApp news of the week: username and screen-sharing feature!



With a user base of over two million active users, the Meta-owned WhatsApp is all set to roll out the "screen-sharing" app along with a new placement among existing tabs with a bottom navigation bar, to the best testers on Android.

This feature will allow users to easily share their screens during a call, just like we do in Microsoft Teams.

However, this feature will not be available for old versions of Android, and might also not work in large group calls.

After installing the new version, many users might notice a few minor changes regarding the navigation bar, like that many icons, might be arranged in a certain order, like the following tabs in the bottom navigation bar: Chats, Calls, and Status.

The report further stated that this feature is only enabled if a user gives his/her consent to share the content on their screen.

'WhatsApp Usernames'

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on its "screen-sharing" and "edit message" features. It is also anticipated to be working on a new feature called "WhatsApp usernames." With this feature, users will be able to choose unique and memorable names for their accounts.

The company might also allow users to contact others by entering a username within the app without knowing their mobile numbers, just like Telegram.

These features come as the instant message-sharing app previously announced that it will allow its users to edit their messages within 15 minutes after sending. In a blog post shared earlier this month, it said that users can correct misspellings, add more details, or change what they have sent to friends, family, and coworkers. This feature will soon be available to users across the world.

WhatsApp said, "To fix a text, press and hold the sent message and pick "edit." After the changes, it will then display "edited," but those receiving the message won't be able to see the edit history.

