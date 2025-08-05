/What makes smart cities truly smart? Hint: It's not just technology

African cities are growing fast. But as they expand, a key question remains: how do we make these cities smart, fair, and inclusive?

A new community-led approach in Johannesburg’s Westbury neighbourhood is showing the way. Instead of starting with tech companies or governments, the plan begins with local people.

Researchers from the University of Johannesburg worked with 30 residents to design their ideal “smart neighbourhoods”, focusing on real-life needs like safety, electricity, education, and culture.

What makes a city truly smart?

A smart city uses digital tools like sensors, data networks, and connected devices to manage services. These tools can help with things like traffic, electricity, public safety and waste management.

But technology alone isn’t enough. If people are not part of the planning, even the smartest systems can ignore real problems.

Professor Rennie Naidoo of the University of the Witwatersrand said a better approach is to start with communities themselves. In Westbury, residents shared their hopes for the future what changes they wanted and how tech could support those changes without replacing their values.

"When communities imagine their future, it’s not about fancy tech it’s about what helps them live better lives,” said Naidoo.

Westbury’s vision: safety, power and dignity

Westbury is a working-class neighbourhood shaped by history. It struggles with gang violence, high unemployment and poor infrastructure. But it also has strong community bonds.

Residents said safety was their top concern. They liked the idea of smart surveillance tools but insisted these should be controlled locally, not by distant authorities. They wanted technology that helps them feel safer, not more watched.

Electricity was another big issue. Westbury faces regular power cuts. People wanted solar panels, not as a luxury but as a basic need. They imagined solar-powered community hubs that keep homes, schools and businesses running even during blackouts.

They also saw potential in tech for education and culture. Some suggested augmented reality to bring local stories and landmarks to life. While others dreamed of digital centres where young people could learn coding or music or start online businesses.

Building smarter cities with the people, not just for them

This work in Westbury is part of a bigger trend. From Cape Town to Medellín, more cities are inviting locals into the planning process. In Cape Town, the “Play Khayelitsha” initiative used games and roleplay to let residents share their ideas. In Colombia’s Medellín, local voices helped shape transport and education policies. These projects show that when people help design smart cities, the results are more useful, trusted, and fair.