A social media post by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has triggered curiosity across social media after he hinted at a new technology product under the name “Temple”. The teaser featured an image of a small device with the words “Coming Soon”, without revealing any details about its purpose.

He shared the image on X, prompting users to guess whether the device could be smart hardware, an AI assistant, or something completely new.

What is Temple?

The website Temple.com, which appears to be linked to the device, does not reveal much.

It only displays the name “Temple” with a minimal design and an option to join a waitlist.

As per a few media reports, they are speculating that this is AI powered wearable device this device could be an AI-powered gadget, a smart assistant, or a new kind of household technology.

The company has not yet issued any official statement explaining what Temple is, what problem it aims to solve or when it will launch.

Deepinder Goyal is known for announcing new products in unconventional ways.

Earlier launches such as Zomato Instant, Intercity Legends, and Blinkit’s smart home features were also teased through brief posts before their official rollout.

Because of this pattern, users are closely watching his posts, expecting another technology-first product. Some netizens also linked the teaser to the growing trend of AI-enabled home devices, especially after the launch of products like Humane AI Pin and Rabbit R1.

Internet reacts with speculation

Within hours of posting, Goyal’s teaser sparked thousands of reactions.