/What is OpenAI’s Frontier and how it works: All you need to know

OpenAI has launched Frontier, a new enterprise platform designed to help organisations build and manage artificial intelligence agents that can work across teams and systems.

According to OpenAI, Frontier is aimed at companies that want to move beyond using AI as a simple chatbot or productivity tool, and instead use it as a shared digital co-worker across the organisation.

The platform is currently being rolled out to a limited number of organisations, with a wider release expected later.

What is OpenAI’s Frontier?

It is an enterprise workspace where multiple AI agents can be created, trained and deployed together. These agents can operate in the same context as human employees, using company data, tools and rules.

OpenAI says Frontier is designed for “real work”, not one-off prompts. Instead of asking an AI tool a single question, companies can set up agents that handle tasks across departments, systems and workflows.

According to OpenAI, early users include large organisations such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Intuit and Oracle.

How does Frontier work inside a company?

Frontier is built in a way that mirrors how human employees are onboarded. AI agents are given clear instructions, access limits and training before they start working.

The platform allows organisations to connect:

Internal data such as CRMs and data warehouses

Identity rules, permissions and restrictions

Clear definitions of what good and poor work looks like

Access to internal and third-party applications as tools

This setup allows AI agents to work across systems, receive feedback and improve over time. OpenAI says this reduces errors and helps agents complete tasks faster.

Why Frontier matters for everyday work

Until now, most AI tools have helped individuals work faster at a task level. Frontier shifts AI into a shared role across teams.

This means AI agents can support workflows across departments, reduce delays between teams and keep work moving even when people are unavailable. For example, if a team member is on leave, an AI agent can still provide access to information or updates.

Experts say this could change how organisations think about productivity, handovers and even work-life balance.

Which jobs and teams will be affected most?

Frontier is not limited to engineers or IT teams. OpenAI says non-technical teams can also use the platform.

Roles likely to be affected include project management, customer operations, procurement, marketing, sales and other office functions. Some roles may benefit from support and automation, while others, especially junior or assistant roles, may see tasks reduced or changed.

What leaders and managers should watch out for

Some experts have warned that while Frontier makes AI adoption easier, companies should not rely on it blindly.

Jason Schloetzer, an associate professor at Georgetown University, said organisations should still build internal skills and oversight. He warned that companies risk becoming too dependent on a single platform if they do not develop their own understanding of AI systems.

He suggested that leaders should train managers to supervise AI agents, set clear rules, and keep humans involved in quality checks and important decisions.

What comes next for Frontier and enterprise AI

Frontier reflects a broader shift in how AI is used at work. Instead of being a standalone tool, AI is becoming part of core organisational infrastructure.

OpenAI’s platform is unlikely to be the last of its kind. Other big technology companies are expected to launch similar systems as competition in enterprise AI grows.