/What is Meta’s new Forum app? Facebook Groups gets a standalone AI-powered platform

Meta has quietly launched a new standalone app called Forum, designed to give users a focused space for discussions built around Facebook Groups. The app is currently available only for iOS users in the United States and has not yet been rolled out globally. The launch is part of Meta’s broader strategy to experiment with new social apps, especially as artificial intelligence tools make it easier and faster to build and test products.

What the Forum app offers

Forum is built to create deeper conversations within communities. Once users log in with their Facebook account, the app shows a feed of posts from the Groups they are part of. The interface is similar to platforms like Reddit, where discussions are the main focus rather than general social media updates.

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Users can:

Post using nicknames

Browse group discussions

Discover new communities

Continue conversations where they left off

Posts shared on Forum are also visible within Facebook Groups, keeping both platforms connected.

AI features at the centre of the app

One of the key features of Forum is its AI-powered ‘Ask’ tool. This allows users to ask questions and receive answers based on conversations happening across multiple groups.

The AI:

Summarises discussions

Shows sources of information

Suggests relevant groups to join

Group administrators also get access to an AI assistant that helps with moderation and content management.

How Forum is different from other Meta apps

Unlike Facebook or Instagram, Forum focuses only on group discussions. It removes distractions like general feeds and highlights conversations that matter to users. The app is part of a wider push by Meta to launch more standalone apps. Recently, the company also introduced new features like Instants for sharing disappearing photos. This approach allows Meta to test new ideas without changing its main platforms.

Meta’s strategy behind launching new apps

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has indicated that the company plans to build more apps using AI-driven development tools. Reports suggest Meta is exploring the idea of launching multiple apps quickly to see what users prefer. This strategy is made possible by faster development cycles enabled by AI. However, some analysts question whether users want more separate apps, especially when many features already exist within existing platforms.

Challenges and competition

Forum enters a space already dominated by platforms like Reddit, which are built entirely around community discussions. Meta had previously launched a Facebook Groups app in 2014, which was later shut down after a few years. This raises questions about whether the new app will succeed in the long term. At the same time, Meta’s strong user base and integration with Facebook Groups could give Forum an advantage.

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