What is a TaxiBot employed at airports to reduce carbon emissions?

Nowadays, several efforts are being made to reduce carbon emissions in every walk of life.

In this attempt, airports are also making efforts to use new equipment. One such thing is a TaxiBot.

It has been deployed by India’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi since May 2019. It is one of the first airports in the world to employ it.

If you are wondering what is a TaxiBot, it is a semi-robotic hybrid special purpose vehicle.

Also Read: As shipments get trapped, Indonesian palm oil export ban to hit India badly

Israel Aerospace Industries has developed this equipment, which helps in towbarless movement of aircraft.

The TaxiBot has an 800 horsepower (HP) hybrid-electric engine.

What makes it really special is that it can be controlled by the pilot from the cockpit with the help of regular controls.

It is generally used to move an aircraft from the terminal gate to take-off point (taxi-out phase) and returning to the gate after landing (taxi-in phase).

Watch: Indian EAM Jaishankar to visit Bangladesh, Bhutan to deepen ties

In 2021, two TaxiBots were operational with three airlines at airport in New Delhi. The number is slated to go up to 15 in the next some years.

At the airport, it has helped in reducing around 532 tonnes of carbon by saving 2.14 lakh litres of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) till 2021, which would have been used by the aircraft during taxing.

“TaxiBot’s also facilitated in reducing the risk of foreign object debris (FOD) damage to the aircraft during its ground movement and taxiing noise at the airport. It is resourceful to ATC as TaxiBot offers faster apron clearance and assist airlines in reducing turnaround time for its ground operations,” the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) had earlier said.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)