/What ChatGPT knows about you and how to erase it before it's too late?

What the AI keeps on file

OpenAI’s ChatGPT stores details from every logged-in conversation to give “more personalised answers”. That memory can cover your job, hometown, shopping plans and even health worries. A small label updated saved memory appears when a new fact is filed; however, many users miss it. If you have chatted with the bot for months, the list can be long.

Checking and Deleting ChatGPT's Stored Information

Log in and ask, “What do you know about me?” The bot will list every item it has saved.

At the end of the list it will ask if you want anything removed or changed. You can correct errors directly in the chat, for example, “I no longer live in Delhi.”

For a full review, click your profile picture → Settings → Personalisation → Manage memories. Here you can press the bin icon beside single entries or choose Delete all.

To prevent future data collection, follow these steps.

In the same Personalisation menu switch off Reference saved memories. From then on the bot will not store new facts. For sensitive topics, start a temporary chat by clicking the dotted speech bubble next to your profile picture. Nothing from that session appears in history or memory once you close the window.

Secure your account

Because the stored data sits inside your OpenAI account, strong security is vital. Turn on two-factor authentication under Settings → Security. Scan the QR code with an authenticator app such as Authy and use the six-digit code whenever you sign in on a new device. This blocks most hacking attempts, even if someone learns your password.

Key points at a glance

ChatGPT keeps personal facts to tailor replies.

Ask the bot directly or open Manage memories to see the list.

Delete single items or clear everything; disable future saving if you prefer.

Use temporary chat for one-off private talks.

Enable two-factor login to stop outsiders reading your stored data.

At a time when artificial intelligence is woven into everyday tools, knowing how to audit and control what the AI learns about you is becoming as routine as clearing browser cookies. A one or two minutes spent in ChatGPT’s settings can ensure your private life stays that way.