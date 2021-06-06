'We want to know': NASA hops on curiosity rover to understand 'unidentified aerial phenomena'

Long thought to be an imagined offspring of science fiction novels and movies, UFOs are now the quintessential conspiracy theory favourite in the post-Covid era, especially in light of the recent revelations by United States.

Recently, officials in the US submitted a long-drawn report on UFOs spotted by government agencies to the Congress, which analysts believe does not not offer conclusive evidence. This came in after a series of leaked clips captured by military units across the States depicting strange objects flying at record speeds.

Now, NASA has hopped on to the curiosity rover for UFOs. Bill Nelson, the chief of NASA has officially urged researchers to study and analyse the UFO sightings reported by US Navy pilots over the least 20 years.

During a conversation with CNN, Nelson said that he has urged scientists at NASA to look at UFOs from a “scientific standpoint” in order to “determine what these objects are”.

“The bottom line is… We want to know”, he told CNN. Pilot reports of strange UFO sightings were published in 2017 when Navy pilots claimed to have seen sophisticated aircraft performing maneuvres beyond the capabilities of tech available to humans.

Soon, all hell broke loose! It was revealed that the US Department of Defense created the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) in 2007 to probe sightings of UFOs or UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena).

By 2012, AATIP was phased out. But the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) was set up in 2020, with the goal to “is to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to US national security”.

Even though the fresh detailed report on UAPs isn't out yet, the New York Times seems to have seen some of it, for it announced that the US has found no evidence of alien technology, but hasn't ruled out the possibility either! Essentially, aliens may be visiting our planet on their sophisticated aircraft, but we simply don't know yet.

