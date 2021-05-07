Peloton recalls 125,000 treadmills: A machine that traps babies, pets

The exercise equipment company Peloton is recalling over 125,000 treadmills across the United States, and the UK.

This announcement comes within a month after the company denied that the treadmills were dangerous and saying it would not pull them from the market, even though they were linked to the death of a child and injuries of 29 others.

Earlier this year, a 6-year-old child had died after being pulled underneath its treadmill. Around the same time, a 3-year-old suffered head injuries after being trapped under a peloton treadmill.

The company called it a 'tragic accident' and CEO published a letter assuring that his company cares about the health and wellness of its customers.

In a statement, Peloton apologized for not acting more quickly to resolve the issue after reports of one death and dozens of injuries.

“I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+,” CEO John Foley said in a statement Wednesday. “We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize.”

How was a machine- meant to make people healthy, becoming a threat to their lives?

Turns out, Peloton's treadmills are not ordinary, they can be connected to virtual fitness classes. They come with fancy touchscreens.

The product was first called the Tread but is now known as the Tread+ because Peloton was preparing to begin selling a less expensive version in the United States later this year. The original model costs $4,300.

Unlike most treadmills, Peloton's machines have a large gap between the floor and the belt and that leaves enough space for injuries and mishaps.

In the last few months, pets and objects have been pulled under the treadmill. This was something- no one had seen coming. When the pandemic struck, Peloton's treadmills became a rage. They offered everything you needed to stay fit at home.

In 2020, peloton reported $1.8 billion in revenue up to $915 million from the previous year.

As orders hit sky high, the company struggled with supply. Soon, the treadmill's touchscreen began loosening.

In at least 6 cases, they fell from the tread, Injured people, and damaged the company's reputation.

Peloton's CEO now says- his company made a mistake by not recalling the treadmills sooner.

Reports say- the Peloton has lost $4 billion in market value in just a day.