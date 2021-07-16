Watch: Now use your body's energy to charge smartphones and watches

A novel wearable device converts a finger's touch into a power source for small electronics and sensors.

Engineers from the University of California, San Diego, created a thin, flexible strip that can be worn on a fingertip and generate small amounts of energy when a person's finger sweats or presses against it.

According to the researchers who took part in this study, wearing this strip for ten hours while sleeping could help charge electronic equipment that could run a watch for 24 hours.

To charge devices, most wearable power-producing charging strips on the market today require users to engage in strenuous exercise or rely on external sources such as sunshine or large temperature fluctuations.



Researchers have invented a new technology that allows users to charge their cellphones and watches while they sleep.

"Unlike other sweat-powered wearables, this one requires no exercise, no physical input from the wearer in order to be useful. This work is a step forward to making wearables more practical, convenient, and accessible for the everyday person," said Lu Yin, a doctoral student, and co-author of the study in a statement.

