Watch a robot dog 'Spot' pulling a rickshaw effortlessly in this viral video

The future is near, they say? In one of the most uncanny sights of 2020, a rickshaw could be seen getting pulled by a robot!

The video, which has gone viral online is nothing like you have ever seen. In the footage, one can see American television personality and special effects designer Adam Savage toying with a robo-dog. The robot is pulling a three-wheel passenger carriage.

The timestamp on the video is not recent, meaning it was filmed in February 2020. But all good things in life, this one took its own time to surface as well.

After being posted by an IAS officer - Surpiya Sahu, the video has gained major traction online, and has bamboozled thousands alike.

The three-wheel passenger carriage, or what it is more commonly known as - a rickshaw in India, being pulled by a robot is not what one ever expected to see.

Adam Savage climbed onto the carriage, after which the robo-dog called “Spot” began pulling it down a pathway.

Boston Dynamics, an American engineering and robotics design company is behind Spot - an agile and mobile robot. Their website claims that the robot can navigate terrain with “unprecedented mobility”.

The clip was shared by Sahu saying “Future Rickshaws!”, which does not sound too far fetched. In many areas of India, where rickshaws are still pulled manually, the robots may provide relief to humans, and also make the mode of transport more humane.

Twitter went wild after the video went public. While many went along the general lines of appreciating the robot, many wished the robot could be repurposed to achieve other human goals in life - like going to office.

According to The Verge, Spot was loaned to Savage by Boston Dynamics in February.