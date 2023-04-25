Verified Twitter accounts are now 'prioritised', says Musk amid blue tick fiasco

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Tuesday said that verified Twitter accounts will be prioritised. Taking to the social media platform, the billionaire tweeted, "Verified accounts are now prioritised".

Musk's tweet comes after the coveted blue checkmarks were taken away by Twitter on Thursday from verified accounts which were enjoying the verified status before the billionaire took over the social media platform.

Verified accounts are now prioritized — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2023 ×

Musk, in another tweet, wrote "Sometimes, when you learn about something, you think you have it."

As per one of the replies to Musk's tweet, ‘prioritising’ of verified handled would mean that the verified profiles, which are the profiles subscribed to Twitter Blue, will get special attention.

“…if your account is verified, people looking at Twitter are more likely to see your posts,” said the user account ‘Bob Is Here To Explain.

Twitter is giving special attention to people who have had their account verified. That means that if your account is verified, people looking at Twitter are more likely to see your posts. — Bob Is Here To Explain (@ExplainThisBob) April 25, 2023 ×

Twitter Blue is a paid subscription service of the microblogging website which costs $7.99 a month and the accounts subscribed to it are granted blue ticks.

It was said that only users who had a subscription to Twitter Blue will get the verification badge along with access to new features.

The features include editing tweets, through which the users will be able to edit their tweets till 30 minutes after posting, NFT profile pictures, bookmark folders and custom app icons.

The service was made available for web, Android and iOS devices.

Musk, in a tweet on March 19, had said that in the coming weeks, Twitter will prioritise replies from people a user follows, unverified profiles and verified handles.

In the coming weeks, Twitter will prioritize replies by:



1. People you follow

2. Verified accounts

3. Unverified accounts



Verified accounts are 1000X harder to game by bot & troll armies.



There is great wisdom to the old saying: “You get what you pay for.” — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023 ×

Twitter strips away blue ticks, then reinstates

The announcement was made by Musk on Tuesday, days after Twitter took away the blue ticks of various users, which included celebrities, if they had not subscribed to Twitter Blue. Two days later, the blue tick reappeared on the accounts that had more than one million followers, which included celebrities who are alive and even those who are dead.

The blue ticks were re-instated without people's knowledge, even if they had not paid and subscribed to Twitter Blue. Musk or Twitter did not explain the sudden re-appearance of the blue ticks.

From the moment, the SpaceX CEO took over the social media platform after dramatic circumstances at the San Francisco-based headquarter, major changes have been made by him in Twitter's policies.

Hours after he took charge, Musk fired the Indian-American CEO Parag Agrawal and later laid other top employees from the organisation.

