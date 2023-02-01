US Justice Department seeks documents of Tesla's autopilot and Full Self-Driving features

A Tesla financial filing submitted on Tuesday (January 31) disclosed that the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) requested documents related to the company's autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) features. The company stated that the impact will be on business, cash flows and financial position if the government decides to pursue an enforcement action.

The document mentioned that it "has received requests from the DOJ for documents related to Tesla’s autopilot and FSD features". The from the justice department appeared to be an intensified regulatory scrutiny.

Tesla's mentioned the recent updates on current litigation actions against and probes into the company in the latest quarterly report to investors and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

News agency Reuters reported that in October, Tesla is facing a criminal probe over claims that the company's electric vehicles could drive themselves. The news agency also mentioned that the American Justice Department had initiated the probe in 2021 after multiple crashes involving autopilot. The latest report suggests that the justice department might have asked to provide more information for the investigation.

In its SEC filing, as quoted by Gizmodo, the automaker noted, "To our knowledge, no government agency in any ongoing investigation has concluded that any wrongdoing occurred. We cannot predict the outcome or impact of any ongoing matters."

The automaker said that they cannot predict the outcome or impact of any ongoing matters, but in case the government decided to pursue an enforcement action, there is a possibility of a material adverse impact on the company's business, results of operation, prospects, cash flows and financial position.

At a recent Tesla conference call, the Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, said that the focus is on innovations that will both improve road safety and position the company as a technology leader. He also stated that "full self-driving is obviously getting better very rapidly."

