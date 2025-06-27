/UAE has fastest internet in world - know where India and Pakistan stand

According to the Speedtest Global Index - nations in the Middle East and Asia often top the charts for mobile internet speed.
More and more people around the world are getting access to the internet and mobile internet plays a very big role in this digital growth. However internet speeds are still not the same everywhere. Countries in Asia and the Middle East usually have much faster mobile internet than other countries. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar are leading with some of the highest internet speeds in the world.
Whereas countries like the United States and India still face challenges in offering fast mobile internet. These problems often come from uneven development and a lack of strong tech infrastructure in certain areas.
For example, the UAE is ranked number one with internet speeds in Dubai growing almost 100 times in recent years. This progress is due to consistent investments in technology since 2012.
Top 10 Countries with fastest mobile internet :
Where did India comes in Speedtest Global Index?
India is the world’s second-biggest internet market after China with more than 900 million users.
However internet reach in India is just over 50% which is still lower than the global average.
According to the latest Speedtest Global Index, India has moved up to 25th place globally.
Meanwhile, India's neighbor, Pakistan ranks 100th out of 111 countries in Speedtest Global Index for mobile internet speeds and 141st out of 158 countries for broadband speeds.
Here are the current stats:
India continues to improve but regional gaps and network challenges still hold back speed and network access.