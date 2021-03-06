Twitter's Jack Dorsey auctions first ever Tweet!

Twitter's top boss Jack Dorsey recently listed the first-ever Tweet on the platform for sale. The Tweet, posted by Dorsey himself, said the following - ''just setting up my twttr'' and is being sold as a unique digital signature on a website that sells Tweets as "non-fungible tokens" (NFTs).

Dorsey pushed out the Tweet in March, 2006. Reuters reported that by Friday, he had received offers going as high as $88,888.88 just minutes after Dorsey posted a link of the listing, which was posted on a tweets marketplace called "Valuables by Cent".

Based on old offers already in place, many believe that the tweet was put up for sale in December 2020, with the listing gaining traction on Friday after Dorsey tweeted about the same.

Also read: Twitter deploys human monitors to strike down coronavirus vaccine misinformation

NFTs are digital files that basically serve as digital signatures to ascertain ownership of pictures, videos, and other media on the web. The 15-year-old tweet by Dorsey is one of the platform's most famous tweets ever, and could attract high prices by bidders. On Saturday, the highest bid stood at $100,000.

Valuables by Cent was launched three months ago and compares buying tweets to buying an autographed baseball card.

"There is only one unique signed version of the tweet, and if the creator agrees to sell, you can own it forever", the company was cited as saying by Reuters.

Also read: Russia accuses Twitter of breaking law by failing to delete content

After buying the tweet, the bidder receives an autographed digital certificate which is signed using cryptography, and also includes metadata of the original tweet, the company claims on its website.

Regardless of who the Tweet is sold to, it will continue to appear on the website.