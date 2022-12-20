Twitter rolls out 'Blue For Business' to create a new network for businesses

Twitter has officially launched "Blue for Business". According to the micro-blogging site, it is a new way for businesses and their affiliates to verify and distinguish themselves on Twitter.

In a release, Twitter said that its rollout will provide opportunities for businesses to further enhance and distinguish businesses on Twitter.

As per the social media giant, the subscribers of Twitter Blue for Business can link a company with any number of their affiliated individuals, businesses and brands to their account.

After doing it, affiliated accounts will get a small badge of their parent company's profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark. Although, the tech firm did mention that all the features are not available on all platforms.

Twitter said that this kind of network will make it possible for businesses to create networks within their own organisations on the platform.

Today, we’re rolling out Twitter Blue for Business, a new program that lets businesses distinguish their brands and key employees on Twitter. These accounts will show a square company badge next to their display names. pic.twitter.com/d6sNPqFNnY — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) December 19, 2022 ×

"Businesses can affiliate their leadership, brands, support handles, employees or teams. Journalists, sports team players or movie characters can all be affiliated. You name it, we got it," the post read.

The company has also stated that each affiliate will be verified and officially linked to its parent handle based on a list provided by the parent business. New criteria, pricing or process will be shared by the tech giant after the update.

WATCH | Madrid's festive lights dazzle visitors ahead of Christmas

"This is an incredible moment for businesses to further incorporate their affiliated individuals, businesses, and brands into the DNA of Twitter. In the future, we plan to layer more value into the offering to help businesses and their affiliates get the most from Twitter," it further said.

Twitter also said that "Blue for Business" has been launched with a select group of businesses.

Next year, the company will roll this out to more businesses who wish to subscribe.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE