Twitter restarts verification application process for the blue badge: Find out how to apply

After pausing for a week, Twitter announced it has resumed the process of accepting users’ requests for verification of their personal data.

The verification process had restarted on May 20 after over four years.

We’re rolling in verification requests. So we gotta hit pause on accepting any more for now while we review the ones that have been submitted.



We’ll reopen requests soon! (we pinky swear) — Twitter Verified (@verified) May 28, 2021 ×

The verification is open in various categories namely: companies, brands, government, organizations, news outlets and journalists, sports and gaming, entertainment, activists, organisers and other influential individuals.

The micro-blogging site plans to expand the list further later in the year.

Requests are open! Sorry about that pause –– now you can get back to your quest for a blue badge. — Twitter Verified (@verified) June 1, 2021 ×

How to get your profile verified to get the blue badge:

Go to: Settings and privacy>> Account>> Verification request on the Twitter app

or Settings>> Your account>> Account information>> Request Verification on the Twitter website.

There are specific rules a user has to keep in mind including strict privacy and authenticity policies. Twitter says the account should be "authentic, notable, and active".

According to the social media site, a user can choose three methods for verification namely through an official website, ID verification and official email address.

For news organizations and journalists, Twitter clearly states that they must adhere to "recognised professional standards for journalism such as those laid out by the Society of Professional Journalists, Independent Press Standards Organization, and International Federation of Journalists."

The profile verification process was suspended by the San Francisco-based company four years ago after it said it was being confused as an endorsement.

(With inputs from Agencies)