Twitter removes legacy verified blue ticks from all accounts
Twitter removed verified blue ticks from all accounts on April 20, 2023 Photograph:(Reuters)
Twitter finally acted on its plan to clear the verification clutter on its platform. From now on, accounts subscribed to paid Twitter Blue verifications service would display blue ticks.
Twitter removed legacy verified blue ticks from all accounts on Thursday, April 20. From now on, only the accounts subscribed to paid Twitter Blue verification service would have blue ticks on the micro-blogging platform, widely described as "town square" of modern world.
The company initially announced plans to remove the legacy blue ticks on April 1, but the change applied to select accounts.
