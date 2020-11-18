Twitter is 'exploring' a dislike or downvote button

Nov 18, 2020

File photo: A 3D-printed Facebook dislike button is seen in front of a displayed Twitter logo in this illustration. Photograph:( Reuters )

Twitter is reportedly “exploring” a dislike button, or some sort of mechanism involving downvoting.

Twitter is reportedly “exploring” a dislike button, or some sort of mechanism involving downvoting.  Recently, the company rolled out its “Fleets” feature after testing it across India and other markets.

The company’s product lead Kayvon Beykpour, while responding to a tweet suggesting an array of features said that their team is “exploring” the idea of a downvote or dislike button.

However, it’s important to note that Twitter experiments with a lot of features that are not always launched for public use.

A user had pointed to Beykpour how Twitter’s development priorities ought to lie elsewhere after the release of Instagram Stories-like Fleets feature was rolled out globally.

The user assessed Twitter’s role in content moderation on the platform and urged for efforts to limit “coordinated inauthentic behavior”, “harassment”, and the spread of “disinformation”. Singh also added the need for a dislike button on the list.

“This is something we're exploring”, Beykpour wrote 

Recently, the company also made changes to its retweet mechanism, which confused many users.

