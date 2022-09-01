Twitter is actively testing edit button: 'Tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful'

Twitter said on Thursday (September 1) that it has started actively testing the much-debated edit button. The social media giant has spent months publicly discussing the tweak.

In the latest development, the company said that the trial of "Edit Tweet" will begin with internal employees, and then be expanded out to the platform's "Twitter Blue" subscription population.

On its blog, the company said, "Edit Tweet is a feature that lets people make changes to their Tweet after it's been published. Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more."

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button



this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

Twitter said that under the revision, which is being studied, users could edit a tweet "a few times". The edit could only be possible in the 30 minutes after the initial posting, in ways that transparently note the changes to "help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said."

The company said that the edited Tweets "will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified".

Previously in April, Twitter said that it will start experimenting with an edit button and it will be only on its monthly subscription service at first.

All of this started when Twitter, on April 1 (April Fool's Day) tweeted a message on its official account, saying it was working on the long-awaited "edit" feature. But people thought it was a joke. The company had then said, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later."

Twitter meanwhile said that the aim of the tweak is that "Tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful". It added, "You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you, and we’ll keep working on ways that make it feel effortless to do just that."

