Twitter discovers deeply buried code that shadowbans accounts. Musk reacts

Social media giant Twitter said on Saturday (June 17) that it discovered shadowbans buried deep under the Twitter code. The code shadow banned accounts and prevented them from trending. In a series of tweets, Twitter said, "The Twitter team continue to find shadowbans buried deep in the Twitter code. Just last week they found a measure that stopped accounts assigned a low 'Reputation score' from trending." Twitter added the shadowban also applied to Elon Musk's account and prevented his tweets from trending.

Engineers at Twitter didn't know this code existed until it was discovered last week. Elon Musk confirms the development Confirming the development, Musk said that no one at Twitter knew that this code existed. "True. So many skeletons in the closet. No one at the company knew this code existed," he tweeted on Saturday.

In a later tweet, Twitter said, "Elon confirms that the team are still finding shadowban functions buried deep in the Twitter code."

Further details are awaited. Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming': Musk Saturday's news comes as Elon Musk announced on Saturday that a Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company's plans. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, this move would be in line with the company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.

The announcement comes two days after Twitter's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Linda Yaccarino and Musk laid out Twitter's plans to focus on video, creator, and commerce partnerships to revitalise the social media company's business beyond digital advertising.

Reuters reported one slide of this presentation said that vertical video accounted for more than 10% of time spent on Twitter. On June 15, Yaccarino said the social media giant is in early conversations with political and entertainment figures, payments services and news and media publishers on potential partnerships, a source told the news agency.

Yaccarino told investors that ad spending in several advertiser categories is now up at least 40% year-over-year, including health, consumer packaged goods and financial services, the source added.

