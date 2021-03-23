Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's first Tweet sold for $2.9 million as NFT

Twitter's top boss Jack Dorsey recently sold the first-ever Tweet on the platform for a little over $2.9 million on Monday. The tweet, posted by Dorsey said, ''just setting up my twttr'' and was sold as a unique digital signature on a website that sells tweets as "non-fungible tokens" (NFTs).

NFTs are digital files that basically serve as digital signatures to ascertain ownership of pictures, videos, and other media on the web.

Dorsey pushed out the tweet in March, 2006. Reuters reported he had received offers going as high as $88,888.88 just minutes after posting a link of the listing, which was posted on a tweets marketplace called "Valuables by Cent".

The tweet was bought using the cryptocurrency Ether for 1630.5825601 ETH, which amounted to $2,915,835.47 at the time of sale, the company’s CEO Cameron Hejazi confirmed on Monday.

Also read: Jack Dorsey to convert proceeds from auction of first tweet to bitcoin

Sina Estavi has been confirmed as the buyer of the tweet. Estavi, based in Malaysia, is the CEO of a blockchain company called Bridge Oracle.

Many believe that the tweet was put up for sale in December 2020, with the listing gaining traction after Dorsey tweeted about the same. The 15-year-old tweet by Dorsey is one of the platform's most famous tweets ever!

Also read: Bid for first tweet of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey reaches USD 2.5 million

Valuables by Cent was launched over three months ago and compares buying tweets to buying an autographed baseball card. "There is only one unique signed version of the tweet, and if the creator agrees to sell, you can own it forever", the company was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Dorsey plans to convert the proceeds into bitcoin which will then be donated to Africa’s fight against COVID-19. Twitter boss received 95 per cent of the proceeds while Cent received 5 per cent.