Twitter begins using 'official' label for accounts associated with Indian government, media outlets

Twitter on Wednesday labeled Indian media, key Indian government handles as "official". The labeling began ahead of the rollout of blue tick payment subscriptions across the world, including in India.

What is the significance of the 'official' label?

According to Twitter's early-stage products executive Esther Crawford, in order for the users to distinguish between 'Twitter Blue' subscribers with blue checkmarks and blue check-marked accounts associated with government and other credible sources of information, the 'Official' label is being introduced.

ALSO READ | Musk to introduce 'Official' label for some verified Twitter accounts

"Not all previously verified accounts will get the “Official” label and the label is not available for purchase. Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers, and some public figures," Crawford said.

Not all previously verified accounts will get the “Official” label and the label is not available for purchase. Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures. — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 8, 2022 ×

The Twitter accounts of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had 'official' label. The Twitter accounts of leaders of Opposition parties, such as Rahul Gandhi of the Indian National Congress and Mamata Banerjee of All Indian Trinamool Congress also have 'official' labels.

WATCH | WION Fineprint | Twitter re-hiring people it just fired

The Twitter accounts of all major Indian news outlets, including WION, now get displayed with an 'official' label.

Twitter executive Esther Crawford said that the Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform will continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types.